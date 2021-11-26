Fire in Huddleston threatens homes before crews get it under control

HUDDLESTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters in Huddleston helped protect several homes from a brush fire early Friday morning.

According to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department, their crews were dispatched to Peaceful Ridge Road for a report of a brush fire that was threatening a home.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters found a fire in a heavily wooded areas that was actually threatening three homes, all in different locations.

They requested additional help from fire and EMS departments in Saunders, Moneta, Bedford, Bedford County and Stewartsville.

Crews worked overnight to contain a brush fire that was threatening several buildings. (WDBJ7)

The Department of Forestry also arrived to help contain the fire, which they estimate was about eight acres large.

Crews report the terrain was challenging and the wooded area was thick. Despite that, they were able to contain the fire. No one was injured and no buildings were affected.

