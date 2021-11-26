Advertisement

Fire in Huddleston threatens homes before crews get it under control

Fire crews prevent brush fire from damaging homes in Huddleston overnight.
Fire crews prevent brush fire from damaging homes in Huddleston overnight.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDDLESTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters in Huddleston helped protect several homes from a brush fire early Friday morning.

According to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department, their crews were dispatched to Peaceful Ridge Road for a report of a brush fire that was threatening a home.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters found a fire in a heavily wooded areas that was actually threatening three homes, all in different locations.

They requested additional help from fire and EMS departments in Saunders, Moneta, Bedford, Bedford County and Stewartsville.

Crews worked overnight to contain a brush fire that was threatening several buildings.
Crews worked overnight to contain a brush fire that was threatening several buildings.(WDBJ7)

The Department of Forestry also arrived to help contain the fire, which they estimate was about eight acres large.

Crews report the terrain was challenging and the wooded area was thick. Despite that, they were able to contain the fire. No one was injured and no buildings were affected.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski Educator Murdered
Pulaski County Public Schools employee shot and killed overnight
Drumstick Dash 2021 in Roanoke
2021 Drumstick DASH raises $300,000 for Roanoke Rescue Mission
Richard Wilson Garrett
Man with history of assault, ties to Carroll County, escapes hospital
Demetrius Jermaine Whitehead
Suspect arrested in connection with Danville convenience store robbery
Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Shoppers line up for Black Friday shopping
Shoppers brave cold to continue Black Friday tradition
We're thankful for good news stories in our hometowns! Here's at look at our Top 7 Good News...
Top 7 Good News Here at Home Stories
Firefighters say a powerline malfunction caused a brush fire in Big Island.
Crews battle overnight brush fire sparked by powerline malfunction
The "Elf on the Shelf" tradition is coming to the Berglund Center December 1
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: "Elf on the Shelf: The Christmas Musical" coming to the Berglund Center