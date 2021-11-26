Giles County business damaged in fire caused by malfunctioning heater

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A large industrial building in Giles County was badly damaged in a fire that started early Friday morning.

According to Jon Butler, Emergency Services Coordinator for Giles County, 9-1-1 operators got a call from someone reporting the fire around 5 a.m.

Butler said crews responded to Interstate Trailers, located in what many people familiar with the area know as the old Fairchild International building in Glen Lyn.

Fire departments from Glen Lyn and Rich Creek Volunteer Fire Department arrived first to find a fire visible from the back of the building.

They called for back up from the fire departments out of Narrows, Pearisburg, Pembroke and the East River Volunteer Fire Department out of Princeton, WV as well as the fire brigade from the Celanese plant.

Butler said about 50 percent of the building sustained significant damage. No one was inside and no one responding to the fire was injured.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour, with crews clearing the scene a little after 9:30 in the morning.

According to Butler, security camera footage was able to help them determine the fire was started by a malfunctioning heater in a maintenance area of the building.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.