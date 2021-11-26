HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical” coming to the Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Santa’s helpers are always watching.

Inspired by the timeless box set, “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical” gives audiences a peek into the magical lives of Santa’s Scout Elves.

“It’s a really great opportunity to take this story of Santa’s scout elves and how they watch and report all holiday season long and spread Christmas cheer around your families and then incorporating it into a brand new musical, says Emma Benson.

Benson plays the character, Suzy Cupcake in the show, which first hit the stage in 2019.

“The way we do it, it’s a lot of song and dance, a lot of glitz and glamour. It’s a classic old school Broadway musical with a modern twist,” says Benson.

“I am just one of the many of the 13 million scout elves that have been adopted my families all over, since 2005. Suzy goes to her family and finds out they have triplet daughters. They own a cupcake business. But they’re struggling with stopping and slowing down to enjoy the holiday season,” she adds.

A lot of us can relate to that.

Stress and over-scheduling are among the modern issues that the holiday show addresses.

“Scout elves are born with ultimate joy and ultimate hope, and then they go out and realize that a lot of people are really struggling. Whether it’s things in their family, or being competitive with their neighbors. It takes a lot for us scout elves to really focus in on the spirit of Christmas,” says Benson.

As for the Elf on the Shelf’s role in helping to keep kids well behaved during the holiday season, Benson says that’s only part of its appeal.

“The elf on the shelf should never feel like a threat. It should feel like a fun friend, almost to check in and make sure that things are going well,” says Benson.

These singing and dancing elves will certainly put the audience in the Christmas spirit.

“It’s really about taking the holiday season and making some silly joy out of it,” says Benson.

“Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical” will be at the Berglund Center on Wednesday, December 1. Click here for a link to tickets.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.