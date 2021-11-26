Increasing sunshine & wind with falling temperatures

Early showers exit

Colder and windy Friday

Slowly warming next week

FRIDAY

The cold front passes south and east across the area today dragging in colder and blustery conditions. Any clouds will quickly clear during the day with drier air moving in.

TEMPERATURES: The warmest part of the day was right after midnight. The colder air will quickly move in during the day, dropping temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s by late in the day.

Our high temperatures, for today, happened around midnight and will fall for the rest of the day. (WDBJ Weather)

WINDS: Wind gusts will remain strong through most of the day. Gusts in the 35+ mph range are possible, especially along the mountain ridges. Across the Southside, lighter winds are expected. The wind along with the rain will make it feel much colder than the outdoor thermometer reading.

We'll see an increase in wind throughout the morning.

Overnight lows will fall to the mid-upper 20s Friday night.

SATURDAY • SUNDAY

High pressure will be centered over the Gulf leading to a warm front that will be pushed toward the region Saturday followed by a cold front Sunday. Neither front is expected to bring much shower activity. This means the weekend should remain mostly dry.

NEXT WEEK

We begin the week on the chilly side with highs in the 40s in most areas. A gradual warming trend is expected by the middle of the week as high pressure builds in. Look for limited shower chances as well.

