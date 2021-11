LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Department is investigating a Thanksgiving Day arson.

Fire crews got a call to the 1200 block of Pierce Street Thursday night.

They put out a kitchen fire in about 15 minutes, but at least five people were displaced. One person was treated for inhaling smoke.

Charges are pending.

