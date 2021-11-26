Next gen console deal brings out Roanoke shoppers on Thanksgiving Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Empty stores and parking lots were the trend across the Star City on Thanksgiving Day. The majority of businesses, large and small, are closed on the holiday as crews enjoy a day off before Black Friday.

Shopping isn’t on most people’s minds as they enjoy dinner around their families. But one special deal, was too hard too pass up for many on Thursday evening.

“When we saw the Twitter thing that they were doing it, we got in the car and rushed down here as quick as we could,” said Brendan Tenzer.

Brendan Tenzer lives just outside of Philadelphia, but is spending Thanksgiving in Roanoke with his family.

GameStop put out a tweet on Thursday morning which said select stores would have the next generation consoles that many have tried to get their hands on over the last year.

“I’ve always been into shoes and shoes are hard to get as well. But consoles particularly, are so difficult right now like beyond a level, so many people want them.”

The opportunity was too hard to pass up. Not just for Tenzer, but dozens of others, as they waited for the Valley View Boulevard store to open. By the time it opened at 5 p.m., the line was wrapped around the back of the building.

Over the last year, it has been difficult to obtain an Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 or a Nintendo Switch and those in line on Thursday, are excited to have this moment to start their Christmas season.

“It’s amazing and it’s a great relief. It seems like a lot of people are going to be able to get their consoles and going to be able to go home happy on Thanksgiving which is great.”

