Advertisement

Next gen console deal brings out Roanoke shoppers on Thanksgiving Day

More than 100 people lined up outside the Valley View Boulevard GameStop on Thursday afternoon...
More than 100 people lined up outside the Valley View Boulevard GameStop on Thursday afternoon to get their hands on a next gen console.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Empty stores and parking lots were the trend across the Star City on Thanksgiving Day. The majority of businesses, large and small, are closed on the holiday as crews enjoy a day off before Black Friday.

Shopping isn’t on most people’s minds as they enjoy dinner around their families. But one special deal, was too hard too pass up for many on Thursday evening.

“When we saw the Twitter thing that they were doing it, we got in the car and rushed down here as quick as we could,” said Brendan Tenzer.

Brendan Tenzer lives just outside of Philadelphia, but is spending Thanksgiving in Roanoke with his family.

GameStop put out a tweet on Thursday morning which said select stores would have the next generation consoles that many have tried to get their hands on over the last year.

“I’ve always been into shoes and shoes are hard to get as well. But consoles particularly, are so difficult right now like beyond a level, so many people want them.”

The opportunity was too hard to pass up. Not just for Tenzer, but dozens of others, as they waited for the Valley View Boulevard store to open. By the time it opened at 5 p.m., the line was wrapped around the back of the building.

Over the last year, it has been difficult to obtain an Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 or a Nintendo Switch and those in line on Thursday, are excited to have this moment to start their Christmas season.

“It’s amazing and it’s a great relief. It seems like a lot of people are going to be able to get their consoles and going to be able to go home happy on Thanksgiving which is great.”

For more information on Black Friday deals, you can find the GameStop website here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski Educator Murdered
Pulaski County Public Schools employee shot and killed overnight
Griffith was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.
Pulaski deputies arrest Dublin man for second degree murder
Donato Richardson was taken into custody after briefly trying to run away from officers near...
Police make arrest near Elmwood Park after man claims man shot at him
Prosecutors said that during his October jury trial in Roanoke City, Demarcus Glenn testified...
Roanoke man acquitted of murder now facing federal gun charges
Richard Wilson Garrett
Man with history of assault, ties to Carroll County, escapes hospital

Latest News

A store that brightens the holidays for hundreds of Montgomery County families in need is open...
Application deadline approaching for the Montgomery County Christmas Store
The weekend starts much cooler behind a strong cold front.
Thu. November 25 - Evening Update
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
Good News here at home on WDBJ7 at 6!
Top 7 Good News Here at Home!