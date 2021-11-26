Advertisement

Pulaski Co. Schools continue to mourn the death of beloved educator, additional counselors made available

School officials say they're working to make additional counselors available for students and faculty when they return from the holiday break.(Pulaski County Public Schools)
By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools and the community continue to mourn the loss of a beloved employee who was shot and killed the day before Thanksgiving.

Mrs. Debbie Griffith was shot and killed at a home in Dublin Wednesday morning.

Investigators have arrested and charged William Tyler Griffith with second-degree murder in relation to the incident.

Mrs. Griffith worked at Dublin Elementary School as a Pre-kK teacher and administrator for many years.

The school district’s PIO says officials are working to make additional counselors are available for students and faculty when they return from the holiday break.

“If any parents would like for a counselor to speak with their student we just asked they contact the school let us know that we want to be there for anyone and everyone who needs assistance processing this tragic event,” said public relations specialist David Gravely.

School leaders say if you would like for a counselor to speak with your student, please contact the school at (540) 643-0337.

Pulaski County Public Schools continues to mourn the loss of our long-time Dublin Elementary School employee, Mrs....

Posted by Pulaski County Public Schools on Friday, November 26, 2021

