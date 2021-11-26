Roanoke County 200 Plan Leaders happy with phase 2 public meeting turnout

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over the last few months, Roanoke County Leaders have been hosting public meetings for potential projects in communities across Roanoke County. Those projects are a focus of the Roanoke County 200 Plan.

“This is a 15 year plan that will require a lot of input from the county residents in order to state what they see as the vision for the next 15 years for Roanoke County,” said RC Principal Planner, Bailey Howard-DuBois.

The County heard that input in 12 meetings over the last few months in different communities.

“This gives us a way to understand which of those goals are important to our residents and to put together projects that kind of meet those goals.”

Howard-DuBois said more than 500 people attended the meetings, with more than 250 others completing surveys about the plan. She feels the county was successful in connecting with residents.

County leaders will take all the public comment into consideration in the coming months and make their recommendations for the draft plan.

Some residents have voiced concerns about certain projects, and it’s important to remember that nothing right now is final, and there will be more chances for public comment in 2022.

“At these meetings we’ll be able to get feedback about whether the goals that we’ve projected and the projects that we’ve envisioned, whether they address the comments we heard or not. We really need to hear back in the spring, if we got it right and if what we’re recommending is the appropriate way to plan.”

Leaders will discuss the public comment they have received in the coming months and make a recommendation for a draft plan in 2022. There will also be another chance for public hearings before a draft is finalized and adopted for the plan.

The online survey is still open until the end of November and you can find it here.

