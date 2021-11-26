Roanoke’s Salvation Army sees increase in need for donations are volunteers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From October through January, every Salvation Army across the country is busy.

“It’s all hands on deck this year,” said Tesa Price-Clarke, the Volunteer and Special Events Coordinator for Salvation Army in Roanoke.

Add on the second year of a global pandemic, as well as nation wide shipping and manufacturing delays, and getting those hands on deck is also a challenge.

“We’re a little prepared for it, but you can’t really prepare too much when you come to the pandemic, and the need that you see in your community,” said Price-Clarke.

But the community has stepped up.

That includes a new downtown Roanoke business specializing in interior décor, The French Farmhouse.

“As a kid I was given a coat, so I know what it means to have a want or a need, and we wanted to give back to kids in our area that don’t have as much as other kids so we’re really excited to be apart of it,” said James Creasy with the new shop.

In just a few weeks, The French Farmhouse has seen their tree have 40 tags to just 15, but according to Price-Clarke, it’s not just the items under trees, it’s also the food, utilities: everyday comforts that can be taken for granted. Each year the Salvation Army prioritizes their red kettle campaign. Right now there are not enough volunteers to cover the number of locations secured.

“Right now we have 23 bell ringing location, I want to say right now we only have 10-15 bell ringers, and that is something we just cannot do,” said Price-Clarke.

Price-Clarke says while she wants to see more volunteers, it’s less about want and more about a need, and that remains her reason for doing the work she does.

“I have a 5 and one-half-year old who has grown up in the Salvation Army, this means everything to her, she goes and bell rings, she adopts an angel. I look at her and I look at the community and I know that at any moment I could be on that side of pandemic poverty, so I see my daughter in kids faces in our community,” said Price-Clarke.

If you would like to donate through the Walmart Registry, you can do so here.

If you would like to volunteer, you can do so here.

