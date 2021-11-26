Shoppers brave cold to continue Black Friday tradition

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite early Black Friday sales and online offers from many major retailers, numerous people stuck with tradition, shopping off those Thanksgiving calories.

“We used to do it every Black Friday,” says Heidy Cedillo, a Black Friday shopper. “It changed this last year, so this is kind of exciting. There’s not that many people. Obviously not like it used to be, but it’s going to be nice. It depends on your view, what you make of it.”

For some Black Friday shoppers, being where the people are is all part of getting into the holiday spirit.

“I don’t do much shopping online so really I don’t have much in mind for me. But just to share with people, see the excitement, all the Christmas going on, it’s always nice,” she adds.

Cedillo says, to her, Black Friday is special. Her family travels from hours away to spend Thanksgiving with her in Roanoke, and this is the first time she can share Black Friday with her young nephew.

“It’s just more that I share with him the experience and be with the people, start up the Christmas shopping.”

She adds that, like may, a new gaming console is high on her nephew’s holiday list.

