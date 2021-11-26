Advertisement

Shoppers brave cold to continue Black Friday tradition

Shoppers line up for Black Friday shopping
Shoppers line up for Black Friday shopping(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite early Black Friday sales and online offers from many major retailers, numerous people stuck with tradition, shopping off those Thanksgiving calories.

“We used to do it every Black Friday,” says Heidy Cedillo, a Black Friday shopper. “It changed this last year, so this is kind of exciting.  There’s not that many people.  Obviously not like it used to be, but it’s going to be nice.  It depends on your view, what you make of it.”

For some Black Friday shoppers, being where the people are is all part of getting into the holiday spirit.

“I don’t do much shopping online so really I don’t have much in mind for me.  But just to share with people, see the excitement, all the Christmas going on, it’s always nice,” she adds.

Cedillo says, to her, Black Friday is special.  Her family travels from hours away to spend Thanksgiving with her in Roanoke, and this is the first time she can share Black Friday with her young nephew.

“It’s just more that I share with him the experience and be with the people, start up the Christmas shopping.”

She adds that, like may, a new gaming console is high on her nephew’s holiday list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski Educator Murdered
Pulaski County Public Schools employee shot and killed overnight
Drumstick Dash 2021 in Roanoke
2021 Drumstick DASH raises $300,000 for Roanoke Rescue Mission
Richard Wilson Garrett
Man with history of assault, ties to Carroll County, escapes hospital
Demetrius Jermaine Whitehead
Suspect arrested in connection with Danville convenience store robbery
Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Fire crews prevent brush fire from damaging homes in Huddleston overnight.
Fire in Huddleston threatens homes before crews get it under control
We're thankful for good news stories in our hometowns! Here's at look at our Top 7 Good News...
Top 7 Good News Here at Home Stories
Firefighters say a powerline malfunction caused a brush fire in Big Island.
Crews battle overnight brush fire sparked by powerline malfunction
The "Elf on the Shelf" tradition is coming to the Berglund Center December 1
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: "Elf on the Shelf: The Christmas Musical" coming to the Berglund Center