Virginia health officials report first child death from COVID-19 related MIS-C

Picture of COVID-19 virus
Picture of COVID-19 virus(ABC)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the death of a child from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. According to a press release from VDH, it’s the first death from MIS-C reported in the state.

The child was between 10 and 19 years old and lived in the Prince William Health District. No other identifying information about the child or their family was disclosed.

According to VDH, MIS-C, previously called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is a health condition associated with COVID-19. It may cause problems with a child’s heart, lunch, kidneys and other organs. Most children who get it have an ongoing fever, plus more than one of the following: stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting, skin rash, bloodshot eyes, and dizziness or lightheadedness.

Parents should go to the nearest hospital/emergency room for medical care if a child is showing any severe MIS-C warning signs such as trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away; confusion or unusual behavior; severe abdominal pain; inability to wake or stay awake; or pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, depending on skin tone.

The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April 2020. U.S. cases were first reported in New York City in early May of 2020. Virginia has reported 111 cases to date.

“We are devastated by this sad news, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child,” Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. wrote in the press release. “COVID-19 continues to cause illness, hospitalizations and deaths across Virginia and the U.S.  As we enter a time of year when families are traveling and gathering for holidays, we urge all Virginians to take steps to protect themselves and their families. Please get vaccinated if you are eligible. Practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing face coverings, as appropriate. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and available to anyone age 5 and older at multiple locations across the Commonwealth.”

The CDC issued a Health Advisory on May 14, 2020 about the syndrome. It is not currently known how common it may be for children to experience these symptoms. For more information on MIS-C visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov/mis/.

