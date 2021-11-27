Advertisement

Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly $1.4 million had been raised as of Saturday for a man who spent 43 years behind bars before a judge overturned his conviction in a triple killing.

The Midwest Innocence Project set up the GoFundMe fundraiser as they fought for Kevin Strickland’s release, noting that he wouldn’t receive compensation from Missouri and would need help paying for basic living expenses. The state only allows wrongful imprisonment payments to people who were exonerated through DNA evidence, so the 62-year-old Strickland wouldn’t qualify.

Judge James Welsh, a retired Missouri Court of Appeals judge, ordered his release on Tuesday, finding that evidence used to convict Strickland had since been recanted or disproven. By midday Saturday, $1.39 million had been donated to help Strickland.

Strickland has always maintained that he was home watching television and had nothing to do with the killings, which happened in 1978 when he was 18 years old.

As he walked out of prison, he said he was “thankful for God walking me through this for 43 years.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke County officer involved in shooting
Roanoke County officer involved in shooting
death investigation
Estranged husband shot multiple times, killed after an attempted attack on wife
The Interstate Trailers building in Giles County caught fire after a heater malfunctioned...
Giles County business damaged in fire caused by malfunctioning heater
Quinton Lamar Brandon was charged with multiple charges including strangulation.
Axton Man charged in Thanksgiving night shooting
School officials say they're working to make additional counselors available for students and...
Pulaski Co. Schools continue to mourn the death of beloved educator, additional counselors made available

Latest News

A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World on alert as UK reports cases of omicron COVID variant
Roanoke County officer involved in shooting
Roanoke County man killed after officer involved shooting
death investigation
Estranged husband shot multiple times, killed after an attempted attack on wife
A worker carries a large parcel at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing...
Shippers prepare for another pandemic crush of holiday gifts