Dry, chilly through the weekend

Low humidity and limited rain expected
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
  • Cold and clear this morning
  • Dry and chilly today and tomorrow
  • High fire danger this weekend

SATURDAY • SUNDAY

High pressure will be centered over the Gulf leading to a warm front that will be pushed toward the region Saturday followed by a cold front Sunday. Neither front is expected to bring much shower activity. This means the weekend should remain mostly dry.

Mostly sunny and a bit warmer today.
The low humidity combined with the leaf debris on the ground means there’s a high fire danger over the weekend. Use caution when discarding wood stove ashes and cigarettes. If a brushfire does start, it can quickly get out of control.

Low humidity and debris from falling leaves will lead to a high fire danger this weekend. Use...
NEXT WEEK

We begin the week on the chilly side with highs in the 40s in most areas. A gradual warming trend is expected by the middle of the week as high pressure builds in. Look for limited shower chances as well this week.

Models point to warmer temperatures next week.
This means the risk of forest fires continues along with the drought situation which has expanded to include areas across the Southside.

Many areas are ending the month of November with rainfall totals 1-3″ below average.

Areas across the Southside are now in a moderate drought.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Roanoke County officer involved in shooting
