Estranged husband shot multiple times, killed after an attempted attack on wife

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investing a shooting in the Forest area.

Late Friday night, Bedford communications received a 911 call from a woman who said her estranged husband had forced himself into her home armed with a knife, and he had been shot.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home, near the 1000 block of Commonwealth Circle in the Forest area.

Deputies report when they arrived, they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to statements made to investigators, the male had forced his way into the home after the female opened the door and attempted to attack her armed with a knife.

Investigators report a male acquaintance in the home saw the attack, retrieved a handgun--- and shot the male assailant several times.

The assailant has been identified as Daniel Wayne Eades, 40, of Gretna, VA. Eades succumbed to his wounds at the scene.

Eades’ body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Multiple knives were also recovered from the scene, and the handgun used in the shooting was also seized as evidence.

The female homeowner was not injured in the incident.

According to Sheriff Mike Miller, this is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

