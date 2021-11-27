FFE Player of the Week: Cam Leftwich (Salem)

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Cam Leftwich is our latest Hardee’s Player of the Week.

In most offenses, the fullback is primarily a blocker who may get a few short yardage carries, but that’s not true for Salem’s Cam Leftwich.

Don Holter/Salem Head Coach: Being a former fullback myself, there’s special qualities that go along with that. They’re hard working. They wake up every morning looking forward to coming to practice. They’re tough, they’re physical, they lead from the front. Cam has done that his entire career. That’s the way it worked out this year. We have very good running backs and the trap has been good to us. The mules and that fullback, the way he goes about his work, let him have the ball.

Cam Leftwich/FFE Player of the Week: I want more people to realize that fullbacks don’t just have to be blocking backs. They can actually run the ball too. It’s awesome. Teams when they go in to watch film against us, they really have to take into account the fact that we have two running backs back there, our fullback and our tailback. They just don’t expect a team to run the fullback.

Last Friday night against Louisa, Leftwich carried the mail 12 times, rushing for four TD’s on 185 yards. He also had a touchdown reception out of the backfield.

Cam: It was a playoff game, they were 9 and 2 and we were getting ready for a dogfight honestly. We had a good talk with out linemen and they did outstanding this week and we just got the job done. To come out and punch them in the mouth first, we just kept doing that.

Holter: Cam has done what he’s done his whole career here and that’s work hard, get the tough yards. He’s had 640 yards after contact the entire year. He’s a big, physical runner, 5-11, 220, runs well, loves the game. We were going to take what they give us and we were able to execute our gameplan.

And no matter his role, Cam is always willing to do what is asked of him.

Holter: He’s the first one to congratulate his teammates, thank his mules and things like that, very humble young man. We talk about it all the time, humility. Be humble, be the hardest working guy on the field, and focus on the next think that you are gonna do.

Cam Leftwich, our week 13 Hardee’s Player of the Week.

