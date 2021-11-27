Advertisement

Flames football defeated by Army 31-16 Saturday

Quarterback Malik Willis threw for 305 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Receiver CJ Daniels caught eight for 118 yards.
Liberty Flames
Liberty Flames(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Liberty University football team was defeated by Army 31-16 Saturday.

