Flames football defeated by Army 31-16 Saturday
Quarterback Malik Willis threw for 305 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Receiver CJ Daniels caught eight for 118 yards.
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Liberty University football team was defeated by Army 31-16 Saturday.
Quarterback Malik Willis threw for 305 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Receiver CJ Daniels caught eight for 118 yards.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.