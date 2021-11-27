Advertisement

Lexington looks to a small business shopping season

Shoppers filled Lexington's streets on Black Friday.
Shoppers filled Lexington's streets on Black Friday.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s Main Street was a busy place.

“Oh, yeah,” said Debbie Darlington of Shenandoah Attic & Victorian Parlour, “they are very happy to be out. They said it – you know – the weather’s just right.”

Perfect to stroll from store to store in this town that’s marked more by small business than big chains.

“I would say for sure the majority, well over 90 percent of the businesses downtown are locally owned and owned by citizens of Rockbridge County,” said Sheila Glaeser from Main Street Lexington.

Like Darlington’s Shenandoah Attic and Victorian Parlour, which she owns along with husband Jerry.

“Within in our store, we have like six different stores in one,” she said. “So we try to make sure that we make it very convenient. We do free gift wrapping and we make sure that we have that gift for them.”

But hands on service like this had to stop in the pandemic.

“We tried to make sure that we was convenient for the customer,” Darlington explained, “whether it was online or it was actually just calling us and meeting them at the curb during the pandemic, and we still offer that.”

“Well, the merchants got really creative,” said Glaeser, “and everybody had to really work on their online selling and on the internet.”

Although at Cabell Gallery, where Glaeser helps out, they’ve been doing business online for a while.

“People look online,” she said. “Everything we have in the gallery is online. They call and ask questions, and we ship it.”

And personal service seems to the standard even then.

“Honestly, I love to tell people, there are very few small towns like Lexington,” said Glaeser.

