Omni Homestead kicks off season with tree lighting

The tree was lit by a family that has been coming for 50 years.
The tree was lit by a family that has been coming for 50 years.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - The Omni Homestead officially started their holiday season with a tree lighting.

At a short ceremony out front, guests and staff gathered for music and hot chocolate as the Waldorf family flipped the switch to light the resort’s bright, outdoor tree.

The Waldorfs have been coming to the Homestead for fifty years, gathering there as a family tradition started in 1970.

