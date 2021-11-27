Advertisement

Roanoke County officer involved in shooting

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County police are investigating a shooting involving an officer.

A spokesperson for the agency said Friday night the incident happened in the 4900 block of Lantern Street, in the North Lakes area. Police say the call came into to the emergency communications center at 7 p.m.

Stay with WDBJ7 on air and online for updates.

