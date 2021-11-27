Virginia Safari Park holds Coats for Kids Day

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Some Rockbridge County kids will be a little warmer this winter thanks to the Virginia Safari Park

A portion of every admission fee to the park today was put aside to buy coats for kids who need them as part of the park’s Coats for Kids program, something they’ve been doing for twenty years.

They coordinate with county schools to find out who might need a coat, and then get coats and jackets to match the kids.

”We get with the schools to get the counts, we bring people in and and then we take their admissions,” explained park director Sarah Friedel, “and then we actually buy the coats and we actually hand deliver to the schools as well, so that way we make sure they get the jackets and we make sure the kids get every size they need and they have the number that they need.”

Black Friday is actually a pretty busy day at the park as families gathered for thanksgiving look for activities on the day after.

