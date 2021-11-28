Bicyclist taken to hospital after Lynchburg hit-and-run Sunday afternoon

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for a vehicle with potential damage that may be blue in color after a man was hit while riding a bicycle in the 2200 block of Langhorne Road.

Officers responded shortly before 4:50 p.m. and found the man, but located no suspect vehicle. The man was then taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who was near the CVS Pharmacy and may be able to help the case with suspect vehicle information is asked to contact 434-455-6047 to reach police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.