Dry, slightly warmer ahead of our next front

A little warmer and breezy today

High fire danger continues

A front brings more cold air on Monday

SUNDAY

A pleasant day is expected with highs mostly in the 50s across our area. More clouds may develop over western counties as a front moves inlater today. We don’t anticipate any precipitation with this system.

Mostly sunny and breezy today. (WDBJ Weather)

The low humidity combined with the leaf debris on the ground means there’s a high fire danger over the weekend. Use caution when discarding wood stove ashes and cigarettes. If a brushfire does start, it can quickly get out of control.

Low humidity and debris from falling leaves will lead to a high fire danger this weekend. Use caution. (WDBJ)

THIS WEEK

We begin the week on the chilly side with highs in the 40s in most areas with breezy winds. A gradual warming trend is expected by the middle of the week as high pressure builds in. Look for limited shower chances as well this week.

10 Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

This means the risk of forest fires continues along with the drought situation which has expanded to include areas across the Southside.

Many areas are ending the month of November with rainfall totals 1-3″ below average.

Areas across the Southside are now in a moderate drought. (WDBJ)

