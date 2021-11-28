Fire damages Danville home

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Fire Department says a fire at a home on Westmoreland Court was caused by discarded smoking materials.

Fire Captain Ken Jones says firefighters responded to a structure fire at 133 Westmoreland Court at approximately 9:45 Saturday night. The first units on scene saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the side of the building, near a deck. Crews were able to determine that the building was unoccupied. They were able to put out the fire with only the outside sustaining moderate damage. According to the Fire Marshal, the cause of the fire was determined to be discarded smoking materials.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.