Neighbors react to shooting of estranged husband in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of homes make up the neighborhood of Farmington at Forest. On Sunday afternoon, it was quiet, with a few cars coming in and out every few minutes. That same quietness extends to Commonwealth Circle, where an out of character incident happened Friday night.

“Heard like a lot of banging outside and I had kind of assumed that there was someone on our front porch, maybe knocking at the door. When I opened the door, I didn’t see anything, I assumed nothing happened so we just went back inside,” said Commonwealth Circle Homeowner, Wesley Rhodes.

It wasn’t until later Friday night that Rhodes and his fiancé, who live directly across from the house in question, found out something had happened.

“We saw a ton of blue lights hitting the hill back there and that’s when we came back out front. Saw State Troopers, Bedford County Sheriff’s.”

According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner of this house called police to report her estranged husband had attempted to attack her with a knife. That man was 40-year-old Daniel Wayne Eades.

After the alleged attack, Eades was shot multiple times by a friend of the homeowner’s inside the house. Eades died from the gunfire. When police arrived, they found multiple knives and a handgun. But as of now, authorities have not confirmed any arrests.

“We saw two people who had been handcuffed and were being moved to squad cars,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes said this isn’t the first time there’s been a situation at this same house. In fact, he said something else alarming took place a few months before.

“There was a tire slashing and a spray painting on the car of the woman who lived in the house.”

Rhodes has only lived in the neighborhood since July and other neighbors we spoke with off camera declined to comment, or just weren’t home.

”Everyone I’ve met here has been so polite and wonderful. We’ve really enjoyed this neighborhood so it really is a shock when something like this happens. I just hope that this era of violence and crime in this neighborhood is over, and the owners of the house, they can find their peace and everyone can move on from this situation.”

Bedford County Sheriff, Mike Miller, said that as of Sunday afternoon, there are no updates on the investigation. WDBJ7 will continue to provide updates to viewers both on air and online.

