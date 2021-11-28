Newton struggles in 33-10 Panthers loss at Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Cam Newton had just scored a rushing touchdown and was in a celebratory mood. He grabbed the football back from one of his teammates, headed over toward the stands and softly tossed it toward someone he spotted in the seats.

It bounced off about a half-dozen sets of hands.

Even in happy moments, accuracy was an issue for Newton on Sunday.

By the numbers, Newton played the worst game of his NFL life. He was 5 of 21 passing for 92 yards and finished with a career-worst 5.8 quarterback rating in Carolina’s 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

