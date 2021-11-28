Advertisement

Newton struggles in 33-10 Panthers loss at Dolphins

Even in happy moments, accuracy was an issue for Newton on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By TIM REYNOLDS
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Cam Newton had just scored a rushing touchdown and was in a celebratory mood. He grabbed the football back from one of his teammates, headed over toward the stands and softly tossed it toward someone he spotted in the seats.

It bounced off about a half-dozen sets of hands.

Even in happy moments, accuracy was an issue for Newton on Sunday.

By the numbers, Newton played the worst game of his NFL life. He was 5 of 21 passing for 92 yards and finished with a career-worst 5.8 quarterback rating in Carolina’s 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke County officer involved in shooting
Roanoke County officer involved in shooting
death investigation
Estranged husband shot multiple times, killed after an attempted attack on wife
Roanoke County officer involved in shooting
Roanoke County man killed in officer-involved shooting
Virginia National Guard Troops at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Saturday.
Gov. Northam, family and friends wish Virginia National Guard troops well as they prepare for deployment
School officials say they're working to make additional counselors available for students and...
Pulaski Co. Schools continue to mourn the death of beloved educator, additional counselors made available

Latest News

Liberty Flames
McGhee scores 19 to lift Liberty over UMES 73-61
Virginia Tech quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) looks to run as Virginia free safety Joey Blount...
Virginia Tech football defeats UVA 29-24 for Commonwealth Cup
FFE George Washington At Salem Friday Night
George Washington at Salem
FFE Brookville At LCA Friday Night
Brookville at LCA