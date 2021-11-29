Advertisement

Biden offers words of encouragement to young girl with stutter

By CNN
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden had a sweet moment over the weekend with a young girl who has a stuter.

In the video, Biden, who has had a stutter since he was a boy, tells the girl it will go away if she keeps at it.

The girl, whose name is Avery, thanks Biden and gives him a hug.

The video appears to have been taken in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where the Bidens spent the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rufus Gifford, Avery’s uncle, posted it on Twitter.

“She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world,” he tweeted.

Gifford is waiting to be confirmed as the chief of protocol at the State Department.

Biden has been open about his struggles with a stutter. He says he practiced in the mirror for hours and recited poetry to overcome it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia National Guard Troops at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Saturday.
Gov. Northam, family and friends wish Virginia National Guard troops well as they prepare for deployment
The 4900 Block of Lantern Street on Saturday where Roanoke County Police had an officer...
Neighbors react to Roanoke County Police officer-involved shooting
A resident loads a tree into his truck on Sunday at the Hamill Christmas Tree Farm.
Longtime Roanoke Christmas tree farm feels impact of tree shortage
The door of the home where the Bedford County Sheriff's Office was called on Friday night.
Neighbors react to shooting of estranged husband in Bedford County
death investigation
Estranged husband shot multiple times, killed after an attempted attack on wife

Latest News

In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO
The White House unveiled its Christmas decor on Monday.
White House holiday decor honors COVID-19 frontline workers
The family’s trip got canceled twice because of COVID-19; now the virus is what’s keeping them...
North Carolina family stranded in Africa because of new omicron variant