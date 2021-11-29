Charge amended in Bedford summer killing case

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford man accused of killing an 18-year-old this summer appeared in court Monday.

Tyler Lee Booth was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon.

That’s in connection to the death of Braeden Bailey.

Booth decided to waive that hearing Monday. His murder charge was amended to involuntary manslaughter.

His case will now head to the grand jury.

