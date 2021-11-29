Advertisement

Charge amended in Bedford summer killing case

The incident happened at this Pinecrest Avenue home in July.
The incident happened at this Pinecrest Avenue home in July.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford man accused of killing an 18-year-old this summer appeared in court Monday.

Tyler Lee Booth was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon.

That’s in connection to the death of Braeden Bailey.

Booth decided to waive that hearing Monday. His murder charge was amended to involuntary manslaughter.

His case will now head to the grand jury.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia National Guard Troops at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Saturday.
Gov. Northam, family and friends wish Virginia National Guard troops well as they prepare for deployment
The 4900 Block of Lantern Street on Saturday where Roanoke County Police had an officer...
Neighbors react to Roanoke County Police officer-involved shooting
A resident loads a tree into his truck on Sunday at the Hamill Christmas Tree Farm.
Longtime Roanoke Christmas tree farm feels impact of tree shortage
The door of the home where the Bedford County Sheriff's Office was called on Friday night.
Neighbors react to shooting of estranged husband in Bedford County
death investigation
Estranged husband shot multiple times, killed after an attempted attack on wife

Latest News

Multiple people taken to hospital after string of Lynchburg shootings, malicious woundings
Town of Vinton working to repair water main break
Birthdays and Anniversaries November 29, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 29, 2021
Woods Farms Busy Making Wreaths and Gift Baskets