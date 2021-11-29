Cold and windy today

Breezy and colder Monday

Temperatures warm this week

Dry trend continues

MONDAY

Following an overnight front cold air continues to move in today with a breezy NW winds. Highs Monday will sit in the upper 30s west to mid 40s east under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be at their strongest this morning with gusts up to 20-30 mph.

Breezy Northwest winds keep us chilly today. (WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a breezy wind, but highs back in the 50s.

Wednesday: Another system moves in allowing for cloudy skies and a brief chance of showers. Despite the clouds, highs are back in the 50s and 60s. Rain is not expected.

A few showers possible on Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

Thursday-Friday: More mild weather with highs even returning to the 60s for many areas. Another front could cool us back down into the weekend.

Dickens of a Christmas Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

DROUGHT WORSENS

The story has remained the same this fall in Southside: rain has been hard to come by. A very dry November has introduced a Moderate Drought to much of the area and doesn’t look likely to resolve itself soon with more dry weather likely this week.

Areas across the Southside are now in a moderate drought. (WDBJ)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.