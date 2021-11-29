Advertisement

Covington kicks off holiday season

Santa greeted the crowd after his dramatic arrival on a fire truck.
Santa greeted the crowd after his dramatic arrival on a fire truck.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Covington, they officially kicked off the holiday season Sunday.

They ceremonially lit the city’s Christmas tree with celebrations including music and speeches.

There were songs from choral groups and speeches before honorary tree lighter Benjamin Catron plugged in the city’s tree.

Then, of course, Santa came to say hello, catching a ride on a fire truck to make an appropriately dramatic entrance.

