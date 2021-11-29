Covington kicks off holiday season

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Covington, they officially kicked off the holiday season Sunday.

They ceremonially lit the city’s Christmas tree with celebrations including music and speeches.

There were songs from choral groups and speeches before honorary tree lighter Benjamin Catron plugged in the city’s tree.

Then, of course, Santa came to say hello, catching a ride on a fire truck to make an appropriately dramatic entrance.

