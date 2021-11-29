Cyber Monday shopping tips and reminders

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Cyber Monday and if you plan on shopping online, the Better Business Bureau and the U.S. Postal Service have some tips to make sure your packages don’t get stolen.

They say take advantage of online tracking services retailers may offer and consider getting a home monitoring or video security system.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office also shared some online shopping security reminders.

