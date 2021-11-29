Advertisement

Cyber Monday shopping tips and reminders

Shoppers and businesses prepare for Cyber Monday deals.
Shoppers and businesses prepare for Cyber Monday deals.(WECT)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Cyber Monday and if you plan on shopping online, the Better Business Bureau and the U.S. Postal Service have some tips to make sure your packages don’t get stolen.

They say take advantage of online tracking services retailers may offer and consider getting a home monitoring or video security system.

For more tips and reminders, click here.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office also shared some online shopping security reminders.

To see that post, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia National Guard Troops at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Saturday.
Gov. Northam, family and friends wish Virginia National Guard troops well as they prepare for deployment
The 4900 Block of Lantern Street on Saturday where Roanoke County Police had an officer...
Neighbors react to Roanoke County Police officer-involved shooting
death investigation
Estranged husband shot multiple times, killed after an attempted attack on wife
Roanoke County officer involved in shooting
Roanoke County man killed in officer-involved shooting
Virginia Tech quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) looks to run as Virginia free safety Joey Blount...
Virginia Tech football defeats UVA 29-24 for Commonwealth Cup

Latest News

A resident loads a tree into his truck on Sunday at the Hamill Christmas Tree Farm.
Long time Roanoke Christmas Tree Farm feels impact of tree shortage
Bicyclist taken to hospital after Lynchburg hit-and-run Sunday afternoon
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL...
Newton struggles in 33-10 Panthers loss at Dolphins
Liberty Flames
McGhee scores 19 to lift Liberty over UMES 73-61