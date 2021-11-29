Gobble Wobble goes without a hitch

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s Gobble Wobble went off without a hitch on Thanksgiving.

Over 450 runners did the official five-K along with dozens of fun run participants on the Traditional Thanksgiving Day event.

The annual run is organized by the Lexington-Rockbridge Jaycees as a fundraiser for the Rockbridge Area Health Center, the Rockbridge Area YMCA and the Chamber of Commerce.

It was the tenth anniversary of the run.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.