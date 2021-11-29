Grown Here at Home: Woods Farms busy making wreaths and gift baskets in Franklin County

BOONES MILL., Va. (WDBJ) - At Woods Farms in Franklin County, all hands are literally on deck making wreaths. They got a jumpstart on making them this year to keep up with all the demand.

“We’re wilt-proofing them to help hold the moisture in the wreaths, so it will last longer and you can enjoy them,” said Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms.

They sell hundreds every year, and not just to people around our parts. They’ve sold them to people from all over Virginia and even the Outer Banks.

“We’ll take them anywhere. This started out as a fluke back in ‘95, ‘94. We started making them on a clothes hanger and it’s grown to what it is now. We make them every day from an eight-inch to a 54-inch,” Mark said.

While you’re getting a wreath, if you’re in need of a Christmas tree, you might want to go ahead and get one, with the shortage, the supply is tight.

“We’ve had to look for other suppliers. I hope I have enough for all the orders we’ve got coming in,” Mark said.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift, they also make gift baskets. They’re sending those all over, too.

“Last year I think we sent one to Albuquerque, New Mexico,” Mark said.

They’ll make the basket however you want. You can include fruit, cheeses, candies, jams and sauces. They’ll even add special gifts you buy.

Mark says with shipping delays, it’s a good idea to plan ahead so the basket gets to where it needs to go on time.

You can find Woods Farms at their farm stand on 2921 Naff Road in Boones Mill, at the Roanoke City Market or at the South County Farmers’ Market.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.