Long time Roanoke Christmas Tree Farm feels impact of tree shortage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hamill Christmas Tree Farm began in Bedford County, but has been a part of the Star City since the 1980s. John Hamill owns the farm now and encourages buyers to get their trees early, or they just might miss out.

Many farms across the nation are dealing with a Christmas Tree shortage. That’s no different at Hamill Christmas Tree Farm. John said there is a shortage this year, which started in 2020.

He said the financial crisis of 2008 is playing a role. He said that’s because many farmers didn’t plant trees that year or could not afford to. Plus, it takes 10 to 12 years for the trees to grow to their full size.

“We don’t expect to be open for the full season and that would be the first time since we started. We’re just not gonna have trees here. Pre-cut and the trees in the field are not going to be for most people’s uses, purposes.”

You can learn more about Hamill Christmas Tree Farm here and the team appreciates the continued community support. They look forward to what this year brings but also the 2022 season.

