Multiple people taken to hospital after string of Lynchburg shootings, malicious woundings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department responded to two shootings and one stabbing, amounting to three malicious woundings within the past two days.

Sunday:

“at 1:48 p.m., officers responded to the 800-block of Greenfield Drive for a report of a malicious wounding. Officers also responded to a call around the same time for shots fired in the area of Campbell and Florida Avenues. When officers arrived on Greenfield Drive, they found one man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and determined he was shot while traveling in a vehicle through the Campbell Avenue area. The vehicle the man was traveling in had been shot as well. The man was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.”

“at 6:18 p.m., officers responded to the 1400-block of Kemper Street for a report of a malicious wounding. When they arrived, officers located a man who had been cut multiple times by his girlfriend. He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Lashonna Moore, 38, of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with one count of malicious wounding.”

“at 8:19 p.m., officers responded to the 2500-block of Old Forest Road for a report of shots fired. Officers determined two family members had been engaged in a physical altercation before one fired shots in the air and left the scene.”

Monday:

“at 12:09 a.m., officers responded to the 300-block of Polk Street for a report of shots fired. Officers located several casings on scene as well as a vehicle and residence that had been shot. No one was injured.”

“at 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the 2000-block of Langhorne Road for a report of a malicious wounding. Once on scene, officers located a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of his injuries. This investigation remains ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.”

Anyone with potential video footage from security or doorbell cameras is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police at 434-455-6174 or use the Neighbors portal to share.

Contact 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with any other information that may be helpful to police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.