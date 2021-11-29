Postbox for letters to Santa at Covington City Hall

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids in Covington can get their Christmas wishes directly to Santa.

Just inside the front door to City Hall, there’s a mailbox for letters to the North Pole.

Kids can drop their letters to Santa in there during regular business hours, but should be sure to put a return address on them, as Santa likes to send a note back.

The box will be available until the week of Christmas.

