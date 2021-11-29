Advertisement

Postbox for letters to Santa at Covington City Hall

The postbox is just inside the front door of City Hall.
The postbox is just inside the front door of City Hall.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids in Covington can get their Christmas wishes directly to Santa.

Just inside the front door to City Hall, there’s a mailbox for letters to the North Pole.

Kids can drop their letters to Santa in there during regular business hours, but should be sure to put a return address on them, as Santa likes to send a note back.

The box will be available until the week of Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia National Guard Troops at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Saturday.
Gov. Northam, family and friends wish Virginia National Guard troops well as they prepare for deployment
The 4900 Block of Lantern Street on Saturday where Roanoke County Police had an officer...
Neighbors react to Roanoke County Police officer-involved shooting
A resident loads a tree into his truck on Sunday at the Hamill Christmas Tree Farm.
Longtime Roanoke Christmas tree farm feels impact of tree shortage
The door of the home where the Bedford County Sheriff's Office was called on Friday night.
Neighbors react to shooting of estranged husband in Bedford County
death investigation
Estranged husband shot multiple times, killed after an attempted attack on wife