Postbox for letters to Santa at Covington City Hall
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids in Covington can get their Christmas wishes directly to Santa.
Just inside the front door to City Hall, there’s a mailbox for letters to the North Pole.
Kids can drop their letters to Santa in there during regular business hours, but should be sure to put a return address on them, as Santa likes to send a note back.
The box will be available until the week of Christmas.
