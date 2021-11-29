Advertisement

Salvation Army partners with Belk for Giving Tuesday

You can donate a toy or your time on Tuesday.
You can donate a toy or your time on Tuesday.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the season to give back and the Salvation Army hopes you choose to give back tomorrow for Giving Tuesday. At Valley View, Belk employees will be bell ringing for the Salvation Army, trying to drum up donations.

There’s also a point-of-sale campaign happening.

All day Tuesday the company has promised to match 100 percent of proceeds, both in store and online for the Salvation Army.

”It’s a great way for us to share the word of Giving Tuesday and a good way for the community to come together and just do something nice for somebody,” said Tesa Price-Clarke with the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia National Guard Troops at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Saturday.
Gov. Northam, family and friends wish Virginia National Guard troops well as they prepare for deployment
The 4900 Block of Lantern Street on Saturday where Roanoke County Police had an officer...
Neighbors react to Roanoke County Police officer-involved shooting
A resident loads a tree into his truck on Sunday at the Hamill Christmas Tree Farm.
Longtime Roanoke Christmas tree farm feels impact of tree shortage
The door of the home where the Bedford County Sheriff's Office was called on Friday night.
Neighbors react to shooting of estranged husband in Bedford County
death investigation
Estranged husband shot multiple times, killed after an attempted attack on wife

Latest News

The postbox is just inside the front door of City Hall.
Postbox for letters to Santa at Covington City Hall
Santa greeted the crowd after his dramatic arrival on a fire truck.
Covington kicks off holiday season
Monday, November 29 - Evening Outlook
Monday, November 29 - Evening Outlook
Runners start down the 5K course through Lexington.
Gobble Wobble goes without a hitch