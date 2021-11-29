Salvation Army partners with Belk for Giving Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the season to give back and the Salvation Army hopes you choose to give back tomorrow for Giving Tuesday. At Valley View, Belk employees will be bell ringing for the Salvation Army, trying to drum up donations.

There’s also a point-of-sale campaign happening.

All day Tuesday the company has promised to match 100 percent of proceeds, both in store and online for the Salvation Army.

”It’s a great way for us to share the word of Giving Tuesday and a good way for the community to come together and just do something nice for somebody,” said Tesa Price-Clarke with the Salvation Army.

