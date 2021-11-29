Town of Vinton working to repair water main break

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Vinton Public Works crews are working to repair a water main break Monday morning, affecting water service in portions of the area.

According to a post on the Town’s Facebook page, the repairs are happening in the 1000 block of Blandford Avenue, speciciall 1007-1019 Blandford Avenue.

All residents in this vicinity should be aware of the possibility of water discoloration and/or reduced pressure. Should you experience any issues with water quality or pressure, please refrain from using any appliances and run your cold water tap until the water runs clear. If you experience any water issues for an extended amount of time afterwards, please contact Public Works at 540-983-0646.

