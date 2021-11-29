Advertisement

Well-paying jobs without four years of college, White House highlights infrastructure law aimed to create opportunities

Biden to continue infrastructure push with visit to Minnesota.
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden will be back out on the road Tuesday– telling Americans why he thinks the new bipartisan infrastructure law is good for them.

The president will visit Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota. The White House said the college is training students to build, operate, and maintain infrastructure.

Monday afternoon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said many of the jobs created by the infrastructure legislation will not require a four-year college degree. She also spoke about why Tuesday’s trip to Minnesota is important to the president.

Psaki said, “After visiting the college, he will deliver remarks on how the bipartisan infrastructure law will deliver for the American people, create good paying union jobs, lower prices by improving the infrastructure for our supply chains.”

President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law earlier this month after it passed with bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. The legislation provides federal funding for roads, bridges, highways, commuter rail, broadband, and lead pipe removal. There’s also funding here aimed at climate change mitigation.

America Rising’s Executive Director Cassie Smedile says while the president’s visit is highlighting areas of broad agreement, Minnesotans should question other parts of the president’s agenda.

Smedile said, “It’s good to see the president out going to these cities and towns and talking directly to the American people, but outside of these quick blips, it seems that his priority really is these larger socialism packages. Which is going to be tough for Democrats in the midterms and 2022 and certainly going into 2024 to convince the American people that that’s what these legislators should have been spending their time on.”

The president’s trip comes as the Senate takes up a second key piece of the Biden agenda– a social infrastructure plan, which hinges on support from all 50 Democrats as Republicans have broadly voiced their opposition.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia National Guard Troops at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Saturday.
Gov. Northam, family and friends wish Virginia National Guard troops well as they prepare for deployment
The 4900 Block of Lantern Street on Saturday where Roanoke County Police had an officer...
Neighbors react to Roanoke County Police officer-involved shooting
A resident loads a tree into his truck on Sunday at the Hamill Christmas Tree Farm.
Longtime Roanoke Christmas tree farm feels impact of tree shortage
The door of the home where the Bedford County Sheriff's Office was called on Friday night.
Neighbors react to shooting of estranged husband in Bedford County
death investigation
Estranged husband shot multiple times, killed after an attempted attack on wife

Latest News

Glenn Youngkin Speaks About The Move To New Role
Glenn Youngkin Speaks About The Move To New Role
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin discusses the transition during his recent visit to Roanoke.
Youngkin encouraged by feedback from leaders of both parties
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin returned to the Roanoke Valley Friday to thank his supporters.
Youngkin returns to Roanoke Valley as Governor-elect
Sen. Amanda Chase says she is running for Congress. This week, the Chesterfield Republican said...
Sen. Amanda Chase to run for Congress
State lawmakers consider record surplus as they look toward 2022 session