AP sources: Virginia Tech finalizing coaching deal with Penn State’s Pry

FILE - Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches against Illinois during an NCAA...
FILE - Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches against Illinois during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Virginia Tech is finalizing a deal to make Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry its next head coach, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Nov. 30, because details were still being worked out and neither school was prepared to make a formal announcement.(AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)(Barry Reeger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Two people familiar with the situation tell The Associated Press that Virginia Tech is finalizing a deal to make Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry its next head coach.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details were still being worked out and neither school was prepared to make a formal announcement.

Pry has been with Penn State since 2014, first as co-defensive coordinator before becoming the sole defensive coordinator in 2016.

Penn State has ranked in the top five in defense in the Big Ten every season since he has been there.

Justin Fuente left Virginia Tech earlier this month after he went 43-31 in six seasons with the Hokies.

Pry was a grad assistant under former Tech Coach Bud Foster. He also won a state title as a QB and DB at the old Lexington HS in 1988.

Coach Fuente was replaced on an interim basis by JC Price, who guided Tech to a Commonwealth Clash win over Virginia 29-24.

