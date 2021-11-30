Advertisement

Citywide burn ban issued in Danville

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department has issued an immediate burn ban for the City of Danville, “Due to the dry weather conditions prevalent in the City.”

The ban begins immediately and will remain in effect until existing weather conditions improve with significant rain or snow, according to the city.

The ban is the result of drought conditions that have created a “serious risk of widespread and dangerous fires in every region of the Commonwealth,” according to the city.

Violation of the law is a Class 1 misdemeanor, with a fine of not more than $2500, according to Danville officials.

During dry conditions, the public is asked to be extremely careful when discarding cigarettes, charcoal, or any other items that could cause a fire.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: arrests.org
Former leader of Roanoke gang pleads guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges
Virginia National Guard Troops at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Saturday.
Gov. Northam, family and friends wish Virginia National Guard troops well as they prepare for deployment
Multiple people taken to hospital after string of violent crimes in Lynchburg
The door of the home where the Bedford County Sheriff's Office was called on Friday night.
Neighbors react to shooting of estranged husband in Bedford County
A resident loads a tree into his truck on Sunday at the Hamill Christmas Tree Farm.
Longtime Roanoke Christmas tree farm feels impact of tree shortage

Latest News

Roanoke County rubbish fire on Two Ford Road... 11.30.21
Rubbish fire extinguished in Roanoke County
FILE - Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches against Illinois during an NCAA...
AP sources: Virginia Tech finalizing coaching deal with Penn State’s Pry
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 30, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 30, 2021
Tuesday Morning Update