Citywide burn ban issued in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department has issued an immediate burn ban for the City of Danville, “Due to the dry weather conditions prevalent in the City.”

The ban begins immediately and will remain in effect until existing weather conditions improve with significant rain or snow, according to the city.

The ban is the result of drought conditions that have created a “serious risk of widespread and dangerous fires in every region of the Commonwealth,” according to the city.

Violation of the law is a Class 1 misdemeanor, with a fine of not more than $2500, according to Danville officials.

During dry conditions, the public is asked to be extremely careful when discarding cigarettes, charcoal, or any other items that could cause a fire.

