Clifton Forge works on new LOVE sculpture

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - They’re working on a new landmark in Clifton Forge.

The area next to the amphitheater behind the Historic Masonic Theatre is set aside to host a LOVE sculpture they’ve been designing and raising funds for.

It includes several symbols representative of Clifton Forge, and will be made locally. As a matter of fact, virtually everyone involved in the project is from within twenty miles of the site.

”A great deal of thought over a number of months has gone into what this will be, what it will say about us, and also the impression it will make upon people we haven’t met yet,” said design committee member Mac Beard.

The sculpture is part of Virginia Tourism’s statewide LOVEworks project.

