Advertisement

Clifton Forge works on new LOVE sculpture

An elevation shows how the sculpture will look when finished.
An elevation shows how the sculpture will look when finished.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - They’re working on a new landmark in Clifton Forge.

The area next to the amphitheater behind the Historic Masonic Theatre is set aside to host a LOVE sculpture they’ve been designing and raising funds for.

It includes several symbols representative of Clifton Forge, and will be made locally. As a matter of fact, virtually everyone involved in the project is from within twenty miles of the site.

”A great deal of thought over a number of months has gone into what this will be, what it will say about us, and also the impression it will make upon people we haven’t met yet,” said design committee member Mac Beard.

The sculpture is part of Virginia Tourism’s statewide LOVEworks project.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: arrests.org
Former leader of Roanoke gang pleads guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges
FILE - Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches against Illinois during an NCAA...
Virginia Tech names Penn State’s Pry new head football coach
Virginia National Guard Troops at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Saturday.
Gov. Northam, family and friends wish Virginia National Guard troops well as they prepare for deployment
Multiple people taken to hospital after string of violent crimes in Lynchburg
The door of the home where the Bedford County Sheriff's Office was called on Friday night.
Neighbors react to shooting of estranged husband in Bedford County