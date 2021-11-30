Dry conditions continues with a late-week warm up

Temperatures warm above average

Dry stretch continues into the weekend

Elevated fire danger

ELEVATED FIRE RISK

Just to our south, a fire burning on Pilot Mountain in North Carolina continues to spread. The smoke has been predominately blowing south, however, this could change today. A southwest wind will not only bring warmer weather in this week, but may also cause some of the wildfire smoke to drift into the region. This could cause a little more haziness and the faint smell of smoke along the VA/NC border counties.

Winds shifting from the southwest may bring wildfire smoke into the region Tuesday. (WDBJ)

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Another cold start to the day with light winds out of the West and Southwest this morning. Partly cloudy skies will decrease leading to mostly sunny skies this morning. Afternoon highs reach the mid-upper 50s.

Breezy and seasonable this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

A front may try to bring in clouds late Wednesday afternoon and evening. With limited moisture in the air, no rain is expected for most areas. However, a few spotty showers are possible across the Highlands.

A disturbance may bring the Highlands a stray shower late Wednesday afternoon or evening. Most areas remain dry. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

The weather turns even warmer with afternoon highs reaching the 60s for many areas. While this isn’t record-setting heat, it will be much warmer than average. 2 out of the past 10 years have had high temperatures in the mid-60s through at least late December.

DROUGHT WORSENS

The story has remained the same this fall in Southside: rain has been hard to come by. A very dry November has introduced a Moderate Drought to much of the area and doesn’t look likely to resolve itself soon with more dry weather likely this week.

Areas across the Southside are now in a moderate drought. (WDBJ)

Currently, Danville is experiencing the 2nd driest year on record, where the region is currently 14 inches below average for yearly rainfall.

This is the 2nd driest year on record for Danville. (WDBJ)

