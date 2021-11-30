Advertisement

Former leader of Roanoke gang pleads guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges

Sean Denzel Guerrant, 30 of Roanoke, took a plea deal surrounding a pattern of racketeering activity, including multiple threats and acts of violence.
Courtesy: arrests.org
By WDBJ7
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The former leader of the Rollin’ 30s Crips gang in Roanoke plead guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy that included responsibility for murder and another count involving a conspiracy to commit the homicide of another victim.

Sean Denzel Guerrant, 30 of Roanoke, took a plea deal surrounding a pattern of racketeering activity, including multiple threats and acts of violence, according to the United States Department of Justice. This includes a 17-year-old being ordered to kill a person to atone for their own gang violations and perceived disloyalty.

“In the early morning hours of June 15, 2017, (Trayvone Raycron) Kasey drove N.L. to pick up D.F., while (Chauncey Dion) Levesy and (Demonte Rashod) Mack followed them to a nearby Roanoke apartment complex. After arriving at the apartment complex, everyone except Levesy exited their vehicles while D.F. ran away and hid, leaving Mack, Kasey and N.L. together in one of the parking areas. At that time, N.L. refused to hand over his firearm to Kasey until Mack pointed his own firearm at N.L. and told him to give it up. After handing over his firearm to Kasey, N.L. ran away in an attempt to escape, but both Kasey and Mack chased him and ultimately shot N.L. twice in the back. According to the Medical Examiner, N.L.’s murder resulted from the two shots that entered his back.

After the shooting, Mack, Kasey, and Levesy returned to the gang’s “trap house” and met up with Guerrant and other Rollin’ 30s gang members, at which time everything that occurred was reported to Guerrant.”

N.L. refers to Nickalas Lee.

Guerrant agreed to serve an additional 37 years to the current time he is serving for past charges. The official sentencing is to be determined.

“Guerrant, a.k.a. “Harlem Dunk” and his co-conspirators, Trayvone Raycron Kasey, Chauncey Dion Levesy, and Demonte Rashod Mack, were members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, which also called itself the “Dirt Gang.” The Rollin’ 30s Crips are a national street gang founded in the greater Los Angeles, California area with smaller sets in other cities throughout the United States. The Roanoke set of the Rollin’ 30s operated primarily in northwest Roanoke, centered in and around the Lansdowne neighborhood.”

