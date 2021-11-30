Giving Tuesday a ‘gateway’ to supporting nonprofits, Lynchburg organization says

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One hill city organization is encouraging you to help others on this Giving Tuesday.

SHARE Greater Lynchburg is a website dedicated to helping people find nonprofits and volunteer opportunities.

They say many Lynchburg area nonprofits need funding right now, among other needs.

However, they encourage you to also consider giving on other days of the year.

“Giving Tuesday is really just a gateway to the rest of the giving season. Throughout December there are lots of needs that nonprofits need to really fund their operations throughout the year, so this is an important time for giving back and helping support so many organizations that are doing good in our community,” said Megan Huffman, executive director.

A full list of area nonprofits is available on their website.

