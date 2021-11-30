Advertisement

Historic Masonic Theatre to welcome Santa

The theatre counts heavily on contributions to support events.
The theatre counts heavily on contributions to support events.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Clifton Forge, the Historic Masonic Theatre will be hosting Santa Claus this Friday.

He’ll be stopping by after the town’s Christmas parade for some hot chocolate and a showing of “Frosty the Snowman.”

The event is totally free. The theatre counts heavily on contributions to support events like this, and have combined with some other local institutions this Giving Tuesday to get even more support.

”Currently, the Masonic Historic Masonic Theatre, the Alleghany Highlands Arts & Crafts Center, The Clifton Forge School of the Arts, and the Alleghany Highlands Arts Council are combining our efforts to try to raise money for the arts and visual organizations within the Alleghany Highlands,” said Justin Reiter, the Masonic Theatre’s Executive Director. “So we’re very excited.”

The Giving Tuesday matching funds are good until midnight, but they of course welcome contributions anytime.

