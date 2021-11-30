Advertisement

Mold closes VCU dorm, displacing more than 400 students

(Noah Fleischman, Capital News Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of Virginia Commonwealth University students have been displaced after elevated levels of mold were found in a freshman dormitory.

News outlets report that VCU announced last week that Johnson Hall will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

The move is displacing 414 students. They can cancel their housing contracts or be relocated by the university.

After students reported concerns about humidity, moisture and mold in the 106-year-old building in September, a contractor found elevated levels of mold in a small percentage of rooms and affected students were relocated. But in early November, further testing found elevated spore counts in 18% of the 228 spaces tested.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: arrests.org
Former leader of Roanoke gang pleads guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges
Virginia National Guard Troops at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Saturday.
Gov. Northam, family and friends wish Virginia National Guard troops well as they prepare for deployment
Multiple people taken to hospital after string of violent crimes in Lynchburg
The door of the home where the Bedford County Sheriff's Office was called on Friday night.
Neighbors react to shooting of estranged husband in Bedford County
A resident loads a tree into his truck on Sunday at the Hamill Christmas Tree Farm.
Longtime Roanoke Christmas tree farm feels impact of tree shortage

Latest News

Va. public school enrollment below pre-pandemic levels
School officials say they're working to make additional counselors available for students and...
Pulaski Co. Schools continue to mourn the death of beloved educator, additional counselors made available
An organization that coordinates international exchanges is seeking host families in western...
International exchange organization seeks host families
Exchange Organization Seeks Host Families
Exchange Organization Seeks Host Families