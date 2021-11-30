PARK Roanoke adds permanent light to downtown parking lot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you park your car in downtown Roanoke on the weekends, you know it’s not easy to always find a spot.

“Saturday is probably our busiest night, out of the weekend, everyone is out kind of letting their hair down,” said Sgt. Ronnie Hodges, who supervises the patrol unit for the Roanoke Police Department.

Lots like the Market Lot are busy with not just cars, but people, especially late at night and even into the early morning hours. In July of 2020 multiple rounds of gunfire were let off in this lot. Since then, several more shootings have happened here, and in other connecting lots.

“Yeah we had some issues here in the Market Lot, some incidents took place, and we realized we needed to make a change,” said Brian Mann, the enterprise administrator for PARK Roanoke.

That change first started with an effort led by RPD, with a light borrowed from VDOT. PARK Roanoke then installed an LED light, since there is no electricity in the lot, but that light wasn’t bright enough.

“So we reached out to AEP, and with the help of one of the local business owners, we were able to get electricity to the lot and we were able to install just a massive dawn to dusk flood light,” said Mann.

It takes away one parking spot, but the benefits outweigh the cost. Lighting areas that have had criminal activity is a police tactic.

“We call is CPTED or Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, so that is lights in areas that are dark, trimming hedges, when it comes to convenience stores, taking things off the windows,” explained Hodges.

The exposure helps twofold

“It throws off a lot of light, and I know the locals feel very safe after we’ve done that,” said Mann.

“We see license plates, details of how many people were in the vehicle, where if it was dark, we wouldn’t see any of those key features,” said Hodges.

In the coming months, PARK Roanoke is hoping to add lights to other lots, with a unified goal of making Roanoke safer.

