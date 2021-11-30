Rubbish fire extinguished in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews are reminding the public about high fire danger after a rubbish fire early Tuesday.

At 5:20 a.m. November 30, 2021, Roanoke County crews were called to a fire in the woods in the 6000 block of Two Ford Road in Cave Spring. No structures or vehicles were threatened, with the fire confined to a rubbish pile that measured about 50 feet by 50 feet.

Fire crews say the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes.

The department says, “We would like to remind everyone that wildfire danger is high right now due to weather conditions so please be careful with things like disposing of fireplace and wood stove ashes. Ashes should be disposed of in a metal container in a safe location.”

