Three-year-old boy shot in Alleghany County

The child is being flown to a trauma center for treatment.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A three-year-old boy was found shot around the 1600 block of E Dolly Ann Drive in Covington Tuesday.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office says they responded at around 5:50 p.m. and that the public is not in danger.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

