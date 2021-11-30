Advertisement

Toussaint jumper lifts Iowa past Virginia in men’s basketball thriller, 75-74

Patrick McCaffery blocked a third shot at the buzzer to preserve Iowa’s 75-74 win over the Cavaliers in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
UVA Athletics V-Sabre logo
UVA Athletics V-Sabre logo(University of Virginia Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Joe Toussaint hit a clutch jumper to give Iowa the lead with eight seconds left in the game and Virginia missed two close-range shots.

Taine Murray’s 3 gave Virginia its first lead of the game with 1:40 left. Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon answered with a 3 for the lead.

Kihei Clark answered to give the Cavaliers a 74-73 advantage with :47 left.

